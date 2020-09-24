New Hyundai i30 priced from £20,695

Hyundai has announced pricing and specification for its updated i30.

The new model, which is priced from £20,695 in the UK, brings upgraded equipment as well as enhanced exterior design touches and a series of new mild-hybrid engines.

When it comes to the exterior, the i30 debuts new slimmer headlights with V-shaped LED daytime running lights, while a new bumper design has been included too. New 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels are also available.

The rear of the car boasts a more muscular look

Performance-inspired N Line specification has been altered as well, bringing a new grille and updated headlights. A wide diffuser gives the car a more muscular stance and the overall look of the car has been bolstered by the introduction of new 18-inch alloy wheels.

The revised i30 also benefits from a new electrified powertrain line-up, headed by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a larger 1.5-litre variant. Both incorporate 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and are available with either a six-speed manual or optional seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.

New LED headlights have been included on the new i30

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said “The i30 was the first of Hyundai’s “I” cars to be introduced and is now on its fourth generation. Since its introduction in 2007, i30 has attracted a diverse customer base from those looking for a practical, well equipped and affordable family car through to enthusiast drivers searching for a dose of excitement in the latest hot hatch, as well as featuring on a number of the UK’s police fleets. With the new i30 refreshing the model now and a new i30N soon, its popularity looks set to remain”

Advertising

A wider suite of assistance systems have been included too, with features such as lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and front collision-avoidance assist – among other features – helping to lift the car’s safety levels.

Three original base trim levels have been combined into one high-end specification – SE Connect. This brings a wide variety of standard equipment such as 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for an entry price of £20,695. It’s also available as a five-door Fastback or Tourer (estate).