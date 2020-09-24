Insurance provider launches roadside charging rescue service for stranded EV owners

A leading car insurance provider is teaming up with a national roadside electric vehicle assistance company to introduce a new service which will help rescue stranded EV owners when they run out of charge.

LV General Insurance has partnered with AFF to deliver 10 recharge vans across England and Wales which are capable of providing mobile charging facilities.

LV is currently the only UK insurance provider which includes ‘out of charge’ recovery as part of its EV insurance provider, but at present this only sees broken down cars transported to the nearest charging unit. However, the new mobile vans are capable of delivering a 30 minute charge at the roadside – equivalent to around 10 miles of range – which should give EV owners enough power to reach the next available charging station.

Tom Clarke, head of electric vehicle strategy at LV General Insurance, said: “We already cater for EV drivers who run out of charge by taking them to the nearest charge point, but this partnership with AFF means we can increase the level of support and value we provide to our customers.

“We would always advise EV drivers make sure their car is charged properly and regularly, especially if they’re going on long journeys, but as drivers still run out petrol the same is true for EV drivers and customers now have the security that an AFF recharge van get to them if they’re stranded on the motorway.”

Each van is equipped with a 7.2kW charging unit – the same as you’d find via a domestic wallbox – delivered through a 10 metre cable which can be used in a variety of different situations. AFF currently provides misfuelling support for petrol and diesel cars, but this latest announcement sees the firm deal with EV breakdowns too.