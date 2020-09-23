BMW unveils new M3 and M4

BMW has finally revealed its new M3 and M4 sports cars after several weeks of teasers.

Set to arrive in the UK next March, the new models boast up to 503bhp from a new six-cylinder engine. The cars – which will only be available in high-performance Competition form – will also be available with optional xDrive four-wheel-drive for the first time. They’ll follow from the initially rear-wheel-drive cars which will hit showrooms first.

Both M3 and M4 models are available with four-wheel-drive for the first time

An increase in performance over the cars they replace means that acceleration times have sharpened; both cars will go from 0-60mph in just 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 155mph, though an optional drivers package can lift that to 180mph. All cars use an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard.

The styling of the cars is radically different from the preceding models, showcasing a huge front set of grilles. They also debut a strikingly different look to the regular 3, but feature a similar grille to that used on the new 4 Series. It sits in the middle of full LED headlights, while flared arches and wide front air intakes give both cars an aggressive appearance.

The interior of the M3 and M4 can be fitted with ventilated seats for the first time

Around the back, you’ll find sharp LED tail lights, while quad exhaust pipes – which have become such a recognisable feature of M3 and M4 cars – are fitted as standard.

The M3 is 108mm longer than its predecessor and 26mm wider too, while both M3 and M4 cars have a ride height which is ever so slightly lifted over the older cars. Inside, you’ll find newly developed sports seats which can be fitted with ventilation, while an M Sport steering wheel incorporates M mode buttons to help the driver easily switch between car settings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included as standard, too.

The M3 and M4 can both be fitted with an optional M Drive Professional system which allows for greater adjustability of the traction control and also brings a Drift Analyser which can record and rate driving statistics.

The new M3 and M4 models are, as mentioned, estimated to arrive in the UK next March, and prices are expected to sit around £65,000 for the M3 and £70,000 for the M4.