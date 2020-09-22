Volkswagen showcases ID.4’s lights in new teaser

Volkswagen has released a new teaser of its upcoming ID.4 electric SUV, giving a closer look at the upcoming model’s light design.

Equipped with full LED technology as standard, the ID.4’s lights can be optionally upgraded to what Volkswagen calls ‘IQ.Light’ with LED matrix headlights, which brings light modules made up of eleven individual LEDs which can be individually switched off or dimmed. It means that the lights are able to provide the best amount of illumination without dazzling other drivers.

The rear lights have been given a 3D design

In addition, whenever the driver approaches the car with the key, the lights automatically swivel upwards from the bottom to ‘welcome’ the owner.

Around the back of the car the tail lights use 3D LEDs for the first time, with nine fibre optic cable surfaces being used to emit the light.

The interior of the I.D 4 is free of any traditional buttons

The ID.4 is set to be fully revealed on September 23, with first deliveries expected before the end of the year. It’s the second car in the firm’s range of ‘ID’ electric vehicles to be introduced, following on from the ID.3 which is currently being delivered to customers in the UK.

All the versatility of an SUV. All the sustainability of an ID. #worldpremiere #ID4UK this Wednesday pic.twitter.com/Y24aOvX67x — Volkswagen UK (@UKVolkswagen) September 21, 2020

Sitting on top of Volkswagen’s electric-ready MEB platform, the ID.4 will offer competitive levels of space and practicality, with a large boot and a spacious cabin alluding the car to family users. Inside, the car follows on from the recently-introduced eighth-generation Golf with an uncluttered cabin, which has replaced many physical buttons for controls via the screen.