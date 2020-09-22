New Vauxhall Mokka goes on sale from £20,735

Vauxhall has confirmed pricing and specifications for its new Mokka and electric Mokka-e.

Priced from £20,735 – and £30,840 for the Mokka-e after the Government’s plug-in grant – the Mokka is available to order now and first deliveries are expected to begin in April 2021.

Based on a new platform, the Mokka is now 120kg lighter than the outgoing model, yet still provides up to 350 litres of boot space with the rear seats in place – regardless of which powertrain is selected.

Vauxhall’s Mokka-e delivers a range of over 200 miles

Inside, there’s a two-screen setup with a pair of displays measuring up to 10- and 12-inches in size, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included as standard.

The new Mokka-e joins the Corsa-e in Vauxhall’s range of electric vehicles and is powered by a 50kWh battery and 100kW electric motor as standard. It arrives with a claimed range of up to 201 miles from a single charge and supports 100kW rapid DC charging too, with an 80 per cent charge taking just 30 minutes via this outlet.

A series of conventional petrol and diesel engines will also be available, with a single 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol sitting alongside a 1.5-litre diesel in the range.

Entry-level SE models benefit from 16-inch alloy wheels as standard, which also brings a seven-inch colour touchscreen and automatic emergency braking included in the entry price – among other features.

The Mokka’s cabin is dominated by screens

Next up is SRi trim which adds 18-inch wheels, black contrast details and cruise control, while SRi Nav Premium brings satellite navigation and a 10-inch touchscreen. Elite Nav models gain rear parking sensors and a 180-degree parking camera, and moving up Elite Nav Premium brings a 12-inch driver instrument cluster.

Finally, Ultimate Nav adds keyless entry, wireless mobile phone charging, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED matrix headlights – among other features.