Honda introduces new lightweight CB125F

Honda has reimagined its popular CB125F motorcycle for 2020, reducing weight and bringing better fuel economy.

Honda states that development of the CB125F required the filing of 19 patent applications, ensuring that the bike was as cutting-edge as possible.

A new air-cooled engine – which Honda calls ‘enhanced Smart Power’ has been designed to be no less potent yet a lot more efficient. Overall the bike is 11kg lighter than its predecessor, while an LED headlight and a new digital dash are two key additions.

The CB125F is traditionally a popular learner bike option

The bike’s engine brings more power than before at just under 11bhp and 10.9Nm of torque, while fuel economy sits at 188mpg, which Honda believes will result in a full-tank range of 434 miles. The tank itself has an 11-litre capacity. Now 7kg lighter than before, the engine has been designed to be smoother and it’s linked to a simple five-speed gearbox.

The CB125F is fitted with dual rear shocks and with five-step preload adjustment, while the wheels are 18-inches and cast from aluminium. There’s a 240mm disc brake up front, while a 130mm drum sits at the back.

The new CB125F is considerably lighter than its predecessor

It has been styled to resemble larger bikes in the CB range, with the blacked-out engine, exhaust downpipe and wheels giving it an understated look. It’s contrasted by bright red detailing on the springs, spark plug HT cap and the Honda badge itself.

An upright riding position makes it more comfortable to commute on and more user-friendly for those starting out on a motorcycle for the first time, while the seat has enough space for two adults.

Honda has yet to announce pricing for the new CB125F.