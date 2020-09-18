The new McLaren Senna GTR LM is inspired by famous Le Mans victory

McLaren has created five unique versions of its Senna GTR supercar, which are inspired by the firm’s iconic 1995 le Mans 24-hour race.

Called Senna GTR LM, the customer-commissioned models each wear a livery from the cars that finished 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 13th in that race – the first time McLaren had ever taken part.

Every painted detail was hand-painted at McLaren Special Operations, and took 800 hours to complete. The firm had to get special permissions from brands such as Gulf, Harrods and Le Mans organisers the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO).

(McLaren)

As well as the paint, the LM models also get new equipment to elevate them above the regular Senna GTR. For example, the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged engine has had some lighter components fitted, while tweaking the electronics has been boosted by 20bhp to 833bhp.

Elsewhere, there’s a new design for the twin-exit Inconel exhaust pipes, bespoke OZ Racing alloy wheels, and satin-gold-finished brake calipers.

Inside, the steering wheel gets anodised gold gear shift paddles and control buttons in homage to the original F1 that competed at Le Mans, as well as titanium nitrate pedals, leather door pull straps and lightweight carbon-fibre bucket seats.

Ansar Ali, managing director of McLaren Special Operations, said: “We wanted to make a major statement with this collection.

“In creating these incredible cars to the requirements of some of our most discerning customers, we are showcasing the astonishing array of talent we have within MSO – a team that can visualise, design, produce and deliver products that really do take your breath away.

“The McLaren Senna GTR LM project has been a labour of love for nearly two years; we have gone to great lengths not only to perfect the engineering aspects of the cars, but also to gain cooperation from brand holders and partners to maximise authenticity.”

(McLaren)

The five buyers of these cars will receive tickets for a VIP visit to the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans race, with the opportunity to drive their car on track on the morning of the race.

The 2020 event takes place this weekend behind closed doors, with the lights going green at 1.30pm UK time tomorrow.