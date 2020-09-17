Skoda announces pricing for efficient new Octavia e-TEC

Skoda has revealed the pricing of its new e-TEC mild-hybrid Octavia.

Priced from £23,005, the new Octavia e-TEC combines a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and belt-driven starter-generator. It allows the car to coast with the engine switched off for extended periods while the battery and electric motor provide drive for essential functions, such as the power steering.

The battery is then topped up through the recovery of energy generated when braking, and this energy can also be used to support the engine by giving it an additional boost.

The engine itself has been refined and lightened in order to be as efficient as possible thanks to a lightweight aluminium crankcase and pistons. The cylinders themselves have also been coated to improve the efficiency of the engine further.

Skoda’s latest Octavia sits on a new platform

The e-TEC will be available in two trim levels initially – SE First Edition and SE Technology – and can be specified in either hatchback or estate layouts. The SE Technology is the more fleet-focused of the pair, bringing more in the way of standard equipment. It does, however, command a slightly higher price tag of £23,255, while estate versions add around £1,000 to the price.

The new Skoda Octavia e-TEC will be available to order from September 22.