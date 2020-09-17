Langen Two Stroke set to make public debut at Salon Prive

The Langen Two Stroke will make its first public appearance at next week’s Salon Prive event at Blenheim Palace.

The Two Stroke, which is priced from £28,000 plus VAT, is set to enter production next summer with an initial build of 100 motorcycles. A further 150 bikes will be produced the following year.

At its heart sits a 250cc V-twin two-stroke engine – created in Maranello, Italy – producing 75bhp and 45Nm of torque. The fuel-injected, ECU-controlled oil-injected bike will rev all the way to 14,500rpm and, because of its low weight, returns a power-to-weight ratio of 660bhp per tonne.

A range of bespoke features have been fitted to the Langen

The chassis of the bike is crafted from laser-cut aluminium tubing while Ohlins front forks and K-Tech rear shocks are also made as light as possible. The bodywork, meanwhile, is crafted from hand-laid carbon fibre and features gold leaf detailing.

The Two Stroke has been completely designed, engineered and built in Wigan, and utilises many partnerships with British manufacturing companies for its construction. Each engine is built to order and individually numbered to match the motorcycle, while buyers are able to choose from a range of exterior colours, suspension types and wheels. The fit of the bike is tailored to each rider, too.

Chris Ratcliffe, creator of Langen, said: “The company has been founded with the aim of producing motorcycles with a simplicity and purity of days gone by, like the ‘Ton-up boys’ and their Caf racers – yet pushing the limits of modern technology.

“My dream has always been to create a small piece of British motorcycling history. To be able to launch this special motorcycle under a completely new brand really is a dream come true.

“The aim is to continue to push boundaries and create more interesting bikes, which we hope will really please people.”