Lewis Hamilton ‘won’t stop’ using his platform to fight injustice

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to continue using his position in the public eye to ‘challenge the world on injustice, not only racial’.

The Formula 1 star has been vocal in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and made headlines at the weekend after wearing a t-shirt before the race and on the podium with the message: ‘Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor’.

Multiple reports suggested the FIA, which oversees F1, could investigate Hamilton for breaking the sport’s rules for wearing the shirt, but no submission was made to the stewards and therefore no investigation will take place.

However, guidelines about what is acceptable during pre- and post-race activities will be reviewed.

In the wake of the publicity caused by the shirt, Hamilton took to Instagram to tell his followers he will continue to fight for what he believes in.

The British driver wrote: “Morning World, I hope wherever you are, you are staying positive in mind and body. Want you to know that I won’t stop. I won’t let up. I won’t give up on using this platform to shed light on what I believe is right.

It’s been 6 months since Breonna Taylor was murdered by policemen, in her own home. Still no justice has been served. We won’t stay silent. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/7zinVHiYcH — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 13, 2020

“I want to thank those of you who continue to support me and show love. I am so grateful. But this is a journey for all of us to come together and challenge the world on every level of injustice, not only racial. We can help make this a better place for our kids and the future generations.”

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical technician, was killed in her own home on March 13 by police after they entered her apartment using a so-called ‘no knock’ arrest warrant. This does not require police to announce their arrival and are often used in drug cases where officers are concerned about evidence being destroyed.

Ms Taylor was woken in her bed before being shot multiple times by police. No drugs were found in the house and the killing sparked protests across America and the world. Yesterday, her family were awarded $12 million (circa £10.1m) by the city of Louisville, Kentucky.