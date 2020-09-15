Volvo’s clean air technology filters pollutants before they reach the cabin

Passengers in the latest Volvo models will benefit from breathing cleaner air thanks to new air quality technology.

The Swedish firm says all of its latest 60 and 90 series models are fitted with a new Advanced Air Cleaner technology, which has a sensor that measures PM 2.5 levels in the cabin.

(Volvo)

PM 2.5 is a measure of fine particulate matter, which is widely used to measure air quality. Many urban areas have levels above the recommended maximum from the World Health Organisation.

The Volvo models have a synthetic fibre-based filter and ionisation that, it claims, can keep 95 per cent of these pollutants out of the cabin. Volvo says this improves health and aids driver concentration.

Owners can also use the Volvo On Call app to schedule an extra cleaning of the cabin ahead of a drive.

Anders Löfvendahl, senior technical expert on cabin air quality at Volvo Cars, said: “With our Advanced Air Cleaner technology, you can rest assured that the air you breathe inside your Volvo is cleaner and healthier.

“We believe that clean air is good for you, both from a health and from a safety perspective, and we will continue to push the envelope in this area.”