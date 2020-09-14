Skoda adds new hybrid powertrains to Octavia

Skoda has bolstered the range of engines available for its new Octavia by announcing two new hybrid powertrains.

Badged e-TEC, the initial mild-hybrid offering is a first for the brand, combining a turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt belt driving starter motor and a lithium-ion battery for improved efficiency and reduced emissions.

Skoda’s latest Octavia sits on a new platform

Christian Strube, Skoda Auto, board member for technical development, said: “When developing the new Octavia, we focused from the outset on considerably reducing the amount of aerodynamic drag as well as the CO2 and NOx emissions even further. As a result, the choice of powertrains available for the new Octavia is greater than ever before.

“The car can be ordered as an e-TEC that features the new mild-hybrid technology or as one of two iV plug-in hybrids. This way, we have achieved a significant boost in efficiency and sustainability, as well as the highest level of functionality and versatility. This means that the Octavia, now in its fourth generation, impresses by providing just what our customers cherish so much.”

There’s then the iV – a nameplate already debuted on the larger Superb – which brings a plug-in hybrid powertrain, pairing 1.4-litre engine with an 85kW electric motor. Thanks to the setup, Skoda claims that the Octavia will be able to travel for 38 miles on electric power alone at speeds of up to 87mph. From a standard three-pin plug an 80 per cent charge will take three hours 45 minutes, while via a domestic wallbox this time is dropped to just two and a half hours.

In addition, CO2 emissions for the Octavia iV are just 30g/km. A more dynamic Octavia iV vRS model will also be available.

The Octavia iV also utilises energy recuperation to harness the energy lost during braking, and the car itself is capable of adjusting the degree of braking to suit the situation. The vehicle can assess local traffic signs and process data to determine the correct amount of braking for the time.