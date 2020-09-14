Aston Martin reveals carbon-fibre racing simulator that costs £60k

Aston Martin has revealed its first racing simulator, which uses advanced technologies and has a lightweight carbon-fibre construction.

The British firm designed the rig, and partnered with Curv Racing Simulators who put it together.

It allows drivers to race in the virtual world through an ultra-wide monitor and their choice of game – though the system comes with Assetto Corsa already installed.

The seating position mimics that of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the firm’s flagship hypercar model, to give drivers a taste of the real thing while racing online.

At the front of the sim is the traditional Aston Martin grille design, while carbon-fibre was used to create a rigid structure for the seat, pedals and monitor. Meanwhile, it’s being promoted in the firm’s signature fluorescent paint job, but can also be specified with a variety of other colours.

Aston Martin’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: “This was a challenge for the design team as, although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars. It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage. I can picture the AMR-C01 in the most beautiful of residences as a sculptural work of art in its own right.”

Darren Turner, who races for Aston Martin in the real world and owns Curv Racing Simulators, added: “The AMR-C01 is all about the love of racing. We’ve created a home simulator with incredible immersion that offers users the opportunity to have a great time racing in the virtual world, from the comfort of their own home.

“Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does. Racing cars is a lot of fun and it is great to see that with the growth of Esports racing, more people are now getting involved.

“We modelled the driving position on the Aston Martin Valkyrie so users of AMR-C01 can get the full hypercar experience. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve, with design and engineering creating what I believe to be the most beautiful home simulator available.”

Just 150 examples of the AMR-C01 will be built, with each costing £57,500 before local taxes are applied.