Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport hits the track as final development nears completion

Bugatti has confirmed that production of the new Chiron Pur Sport will begin soon as the model undergoes final testing in Italy.

Designed to be a more performance-focused version of the firm’s latest hypercar, the Pur Sport will be the most capable track car Bugatti has ever made.

The firm’s British test driver Andy Wallace has been putting the model through its paces at the Pista di Nardò test track to work out the finer details of the drivetrain, brakes and other important technical points.

(Bugatti)

Speaking after his first laps, Wallace said: “Even though I have already been doing this job for a few years, I am actually in Nardò for the first time. I like the proving ground very much, above all the handling track with its many varied corners.

“The fast right-left-right combinations on the demanding 6.2-kilometre long track are great fun in the Chiron Pur Sport. The shorter-ratio gearbox results in even more brutal acceleration out of the bends. The lateral acceleration potential is incredible.

Representing two extremes of the BUGATTI’s spectrum of performance, the CHIRON Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+ are currently undergoing fine-tunes at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy. #BUGATTI #BUGATTIChironPurSport #BUGATTIChironSuperSport300plus pic.twitter.com/snhH975txA — Bugatti (@Bugatti) September 9, 2020

“The Chiron Pur Sport is extremely agile for driving on public roads, but it still offers enough comfort. The engineers have set up the running gear perfectly. Firm and direct, but not too hard.”

Testament to the commitment Wallace has to testing the Chiron at its limits, he has been photographed getting all four wheels of the circa-£2.8m hypercar off the ground.

Just 60 examples will be built, with technical highlights being the iconic Bugatti W16 engine making almost 1,500bhp, new magnesium wheels and improved acceleration, with 0-60mph taking just 2.1 seconds.