Lucid Air EV revealed with 517-mile range

Electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors has revealed its first car, with some highly impressive performance figures being claimed.

Called Air, it is being pitched as a direct rival to the Tesla Model S. In its highest output, it will have a claimed 1,064bhp through a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. This will contribute to an incredible sub-10-second quarter-mile time.

(Lucid Motors)

Perhaps more importantly for EV owners, the Air comes with an estimated 517-mile range. However, this is based on the American figures, so expect that to be lower when it comes to Europe.

Furthermore, the 113kWh battery pack is capable of being recharged at up to 20 miles per minute, meaning that once chargers capable of such speeds come to the UK it could add 300 miles of charge in 20 minutes.

Today, we officially launch #LucidAir, a state-of-the-art luxury EV sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. All the details here. https://t.co/E09vf85tu1 pic.twitter.com/5Ax3oa13iG — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) September 10, 2020

Lucid Motors’ unique selling point is that it has minimised its in-house-developed electric drivetrain, which has allowed it to optimise space in the cabin. The Silicon Valley-based firm claims its ‘clean sheet’ approach gives it an advantage over traditional car makers, who attempt to optimise parts originally designed for cars with internal combustion engines.

Other highlights include integrated Alexa voice commands, advanced driver assistance technologies, and ‘revolutionary’ headlights.

(Lucid Motors)

Pricing for the UK has not yet been confirmed, but Lucid Motors has previously expressed its desire to sell its cars in Europe, as well as converting to right-hand-drive for the UK market.

The top-spec Dream Edition will go on sale first in the US in spring 2021, priced at $169,000 (£130,000). Eventually, an entry-level model will join the line-up, priced from $80,000 (£61,500).