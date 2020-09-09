Third of UK motorists have put off car servicing because of coronavirus

A third of UK drivers have delayed getting their car serviced as a result of the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey has found.

A poll of 10,000 UK motorists found that 29 per cent of drivers had also postponed their car’s servicing simply because their car had covered far fewer miles during lockdown.

While more than half of those queried used the Government’s MOT exemption to delay the need for an MOT, the number of drivers who have put off their servicing equates to around 12.5 million vehicles across the UK.

Additional research found that the amount of extra repair work that was needed by cars booked in for an MOT in July was double that of the same period last year, highlighting concerns that vehicles on the road might not be in the best state of repair.

Jessica Potts, head of marketing for BookMyGarage, who conducted the survey, said: “The figures we’ve seen coming through our network of 9,000 franchise and independent garages suggests that the pandemic and lockdown has definitely had an adverse effect on the health of our cars.

“It’s understandable that motorists have wanted to save money during the pandemic, as many have unfortunately lost their jobs, earned less because of the furlough scheme or taken pay cuts. But it’s important that motorists get their cars up to scratch now that Britain’s car park is moving again.”