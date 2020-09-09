Menu

Plug-in hybrid powertrain added to Defender line-up

Motors | Published:

More efficient engine brings fuel-saving and performance gains.

Land Rover Defender Hybrid

The Land Rover Defender’s engine range has been beefed up with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Badged P400e, the new model is both the most powerful and most fuel-efficient Defender, bringing performance and economy gains in equal measure. Thanks to 398bhp, the Defender will go from 0-60mph in just 5.4 seconds, yet is capable of returning up to 85.3mpg and CO2 emissions of just 74g/km.

Land Rover Defender Hybrid
The charging port is handily located

Available in five- or six-seat configurations, the new P400e is also capable of travelling up to 27 miles on solely electric power. The combination of a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a 105kW electric motor means that though efficient, the P400e has more than enough punch to deliver off-road. In fact, Land Rover says that the powertrain makes the car ‘even more capable’.

Land Rover Defender Hybrid
Despite an electrified powetrain, the Defender is no less capable off-road

Delivered with a Mode 3 charging cable as standard, the P400e can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in two hours, or around seven hours via a slower Mode 2 cable and a domestic home energy supply. It’s also capable of accepting a 50kWh rapid charge, which will see the batteries topped up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

The inclusion of an electrified powertrain hasn’t diminished the Defender’s capability either – it’s still able to tow up to 3,000kg and carry a roof load of up to 300kg.

A new in-line six-cylinder diesel engine – from the firm’s Ingenium range of powertrains – has also been added to the range.

An additional X-Dynamic specification has been added to the Defender’s list of trim levels too, while new exterior colours – Yulong White, Silicon Silver and Carparthian Grey – give buyers even more scope for personalisation.

