New Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life priced from £34,645

Vauxhall has announced pricing for its electric Vivaro-e Life which starts from £34,645 after the Government’s plug-in grant.

With a 143-mile electric range, the Vivaro-e Life provides a zero-emissions way of transporting up to nine people. It packs a 1,000kg towing capacity, too.

Utilising a 50kWh battery driven through a 100kW electric motor, the Vivaro-e Life can go from 0-60mph in under 13 seconds.

The Vivaro can be specified as a longer wheelbase version

As standard, it features electric sliding rear doors, configurable and moveable leather seats, a panoramic roof, and is being pitched as an ideal solution for private hire companies. Both Edition and Elite specifications are available in a long body design, with the latter bringing more luxurious elements such as massage seats and four moveable leather chairs allowing passengers to face one another. Elite models are priced from £46,415.

A 7.5kW on-board charger comes as standard, while a three-phase 11kW charger can be fitted as an optional extra for even faster charge time. Capable of accepting a 100kW CCS rapid charge, an 80 per cent charge will take just 30 minutes while a full charge from a domestic wallbox will take 7.5 hours. The battery itself is covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, too. All models come with a six-metre long charging cable with its own storage bag, too.

The Vivaro has space for up to nine people

Some of the van’s functions can be controlled through a MyVauxhall app too, allowing owners to remotely check the vehicle’s charging status or even pre-condition the cabin to their desired temperature.

The new Vivaro-e Life is available to order now.