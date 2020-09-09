Jeep opens PHEV-powered ‘motel’ tent suspended from The O2

Jeep has opened a new ‘motel’ which is suspended high above the ground on the side of London’s O2 arena and uses power from its latest Renegade plug-in hybrid.

Called the ‘Renegade Motel’ the unusual location is referred to by Jeep as the ‘world’s first urban cliff-camping staycation’. With enough space for two, it’s made up of a tent which is fixed to one of the O2’s yellow pylons 70 metres above the ground.

Access to the motel is a via ladder on the side of one of the O2’s many pylons

Available to book on September 18 and 19, the motel has a full 24-hour concierge service, while the stay includes dinner, bed and breakfast. It also gets built-in Amazon Alexa and a portable power supply which uses energy from the batteries of the Renegade hybrid.

Damien Dally, country manager of Jeep UK, said; “Jeep has always been known as a brand that enables its drivers to fulfil their outdoor adventures. With the launch of our Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid we now have a car that makes urban exploring even more accessible. No Congestion Charge, no ULEZ, just adventure.

“By suspending the world’s first urban cliff camping Motel on The O2 roof, we’re giving Brits a unique opportunity to see and enjoy London from an exhilarating new vantage point.”

Jeep is also providing an option for those who don’t fancy heights, with ‘Roof Top Motels’ – tents mounted to the roof of the Renegade – due to be rolled out in cities across the country.