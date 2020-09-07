Lexus announces updates to NX

Lexus has unveiled an updated version of its NX, bringing new colours and more standard equipment to the mid-size SUV.

One of the most notable additions is the fitment of intelligent parking sensors. Positioned at both the front and rear of the car, they work like traditional sensors, giving an audible alert if an obstacle is close to the vehicle.

The NX’s new parking system can bring the car to a stop if it notices an obstacle

However, at speeds of below 10mph, the system can actively reduce acceleration and issue a ‘brake’ warning on the driver’s display if a collision is imminent. If the driver fails to respond, the car can automatically engage the brakes to ensure that no damage occurs.

It’s a piece of technology which now comes as standard on entry-level NX models, as well as Premium Sport Edition and F Sport cars.

Two new colour options have been added to the new model – Terrane Khaki and Celestial Blue – while a new interior finish has been included on NX Premium Sport Edition cars. It sees black seats contrasted with crimson accents, while silver trim inlays and a matching crimson instrument panel finish the look off.

All NX models retain the existing hybrid powertrain, as well as the option of either all- or front-wheel-drive. It’s available to order now, and first deliveries are expected in September.