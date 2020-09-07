Honda Civic Type R arrives priced from £32,820

The newly updated Honda Civic Type R will be priced from £32,820 when it arrives on forecourts over the next few weeks.

The Civic hot hatch, which was given a mid-life facelift for 2020, gains a new intake system, better cooling and two-piece floating disc brakes for better performance.

In addition, the car’s suspension geometry has been revised which the bushings have been upgraded for an improved ride. All models benefit from a new alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, a newly-weighted gear knob and physical controls for the infotainment system.

Rebecca Stead, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “As with the previous generation, we are fully expecting a huge demand for the Civic Type R. The expanded family now caters to a wider demographic of enthusiasts and customer deliveries are expected to start from the end of September. We have already had supremely strong interest off the back of the unveil in February – and this is before the media and our customers have even taken a test drive.”

The new Type R arrives in a series of new specifications

A new Sportline specification has been added, bringing a low-level rear spoiler and an all-black interior. It’s a better option for those after a more comfortable ride, too, as it adds smaller 19-inch alloy wheels with larger profile tyres. Sportline trim commands a £2,000 premium over the base car’s price.

A Limited Edition version – of which all 20 have already been secured by UK customers – sits at the head of the range, bringing 20-inch forged alloy wheels, unique yellow paint and a weight saving of 47kg over the regular Type R.