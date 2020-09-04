Volkswagen announces prices and specs for new Arteon

Volkswagen’s updated Arteon has gone on sale with prices starting from £35,435.

The updated model, which is available in either fastback or Shooting Brake layouts, is available in a select range of specifications – though a wider range of trim levels will be made available soon.

First introduced in 2017 the Arteon has only been available as a fastback up until now, with the introduction of a Shooting Brake giving buyers a more practical option in the range. Prices for the Shooting Brake start from £37,640.

The Shooting Brake provides slightly more space than the regular Arteon

From launch, SE Nav, Elegance and R-Line trims will be available. That initial trim level brings Volkswagen’s digital cockpit system, climate control, front and rear parking sensors and an eight-inch navigation system too. Shooting Brake versions get keyless entry as well.

Move up to Elegance and you’ll find larger 18-inch alloy wheels included in the car’s specification, as well as a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control. Inside, Elegance cars benefit from a leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated seats, among other features.

Finally, there’s R-Line which adds 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips on either side of the redesigned rear bumper and a sunroof. Shooting Brake cars benefit from a larger panoramic sunroof, too.

Lisa Hartley, Arteon product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The new Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake caused quite a stir when they were unveiled earlier this year. The media and public alike were captivated by the models’ handsome design, range of powertrains – including plug-in eHybrid and R models – and elegant road presence.

The Arteon’s interior features Volkswagen’s latest infotainment system

“The Arteon is now improved with additional equipment and a subtly enhanced design, while the same practicality and overall package that won it awards in its outgoing form remain. With the relatively small premium for the attractive Shooting Brake over the fastback, we expect to see it make up the majority of sales in the UK.”

The choice between a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel – in two states of tune – or a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol – again, in two outputs – will be available initially, before being joined by a smaller 1.5-litre petrol, a plug-in hybrid and a performance-orientated R version with all-wheel-drive.