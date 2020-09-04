New Volkswagen ID.4 cabin showcased ahead of full reveal

Volkswagen has given a glimpse of the interior for its upcoming ID.4 electric SUV.

Thanks to the firm’s MEB platform, the ID.4 will be able to deliver more space than a conventional SUV, Volkswagen says. In fact, the compact SUV will be able to offer levels of practicality comparable with cars from the segment above.

A 543-litre boot with the seats in place means there’s ample luggage space, while the interior as a whole has been designed to feel as airy as possible.

What do you think about the modern look of our #VWID4’s characteristic headlights and the signature light between them? ?#shapingmobility pic.twitter.com/slVzCDSSp9 — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) September 3, 2020

A dash panel has been given a floating design, while a tilting panoramic sunroof helps to allow light to enter the cabin. A light strip below the windscreen will be able to display lighting effects in different colours and will be able to signal to the driver that the car’s drive system is active as well as whether or not the vehicle is locked.

The I.D 4 uses a ‘floating’ dash

In addition, the lighting system can signal braking prompts or an incoming phone call and can even work alongside the car’s navigation system to guide drivers through traffic. If it recommends a lane change, for instance, the light bar will blink. It’s also capable of warning the driver if they’re in the wrong lane.

The seats of the ID.4 1st Max limited-edition model use pneumatic lumbar supports with a built-in massage function, while the material they’re covered in is animal free. In fact, they’re constructed from a mix of leatherette and ArtVelous – a microfibre material which uses 20 per cent recycled plastic bottles.