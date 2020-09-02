Petrol and diesel Vauxhall Mokka variants detailed

Vauxhall has detailed the petrol- and diesel-powered versions of its new Mokka, following the electric version’s unveiling in June.

Sporting similarly radical styling, the new internal combustion engine versions are said to bring an ‘ideal balance between efficiency and performance’.

(Vauxhall)

There’s a single petrol engine that’s available in two power outputs of 99bhp and 128bhp. The 1.2-litre turbocharged unit is available with a six-speed manual gearbox for both outputs, while the eight-speed automatic is only offered on the more powerful version.

As for the diesel, the 1.5-litre engine is only offered with 109bhp and the manual gearbox. Vauxhall has shared preliminary fuel consumption data for this engine, suggesting it could achieve up to 65.7mpg.

More of what you love. More of the all-new #VauxhallMokka pic.twitter.com/aA5zqLjqEX — Vauxhall (@vauxhall) September 1, 2020

The styling is a wild departure from the previous-generation Mokka, featuring chunky styling, sharp creases in the bodywork and a narrow headlight and grille design. Inside, there are two screens, one in front of the driver and the other in the centre console.

Technology on offer includes adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera, and extensive safety equipment.

Pricing is yet to be revealed, but expect it to start at around £20,000.