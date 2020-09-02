Half of British workers will never go back to their old commute

More than half of British workers say they do not expect to return to their pre-lockdown commutes after the coronavirus pandemic changed working and travelling habits.

With many workers either working from home or being furloughed, 73 per cent of 1,000 motorists polled by WeBuyAnyCar.com said they do not miss their commute, while 27 per cent said they miss nothing about the office.

Twenty-nine per cent said they will work from home more often while a further 23 per cent said they plan to change the way they travel to work. One in 10 want to walk to work, with a further 12 per cent wanting to ditch public transport in favour of driving.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at WeBuyAnyCar.com, said: “This year has seen all of us adapt our daily routines and for many of us, our ways of working and commuting has been hugely impacted.

“We know that there will be many motorists looking to sell their car now that their commuting habits have changed, whether that be to upgrade their car as they plan to drive into work over using public transport, or because working from home means they no longer need their car at all.”

When it comes to the things we miss about our old commute, time to ourselves is the most popular (38 per cent) followed closely by listening to music (36 per cent) and having time to think (32 per cent).