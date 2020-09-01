Updated Toyota Land Cruiser gets new engine and extra equipment

The Toyota Land Cruiser has been given a light refresh that sees a new engine fitted as well as improved convenience and safety features.

The key news is the addition of a 2.8-litre engine, which is more powerful than before while also being slightly better on fuel. The four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine makes 201bhp and 500Nm of torque, which is 27bhp and 50Nm up on before.

This extra performance provides a healthy improvement to the 0-60mph time, which is now less than 10 seconds. However, despite this extra power, the addition of start and stop as standard means fuel economy is slightly improved. It also meets the RDE2 standard, so qualifies for a lower vehicle excise duty rate, being £325 less expensive in the first year than the existing model.

Trim levels have been tweaked to offer two grades, with the new entry point being Active. It’s available with three- and five-door variants and five or seven seats. It gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard with an improved eight-inch multimedia system. It also receives 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, air conditioning and more.

The top-spec Invincible model also brings the smartphone integration system, as well as an optional black pack for the interior and exterior. For those who tackle off-road terrain more often there’s Multi-Terrain Select, rear differential lock, centre Torsen limited-slip differential and crawl control.

Extra comfort-focused features include triple-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, 14-speaker JBL sound system, LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Invincible models also get Toyota Safety Sense as standard, with upgrades including pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

Prices for the Land Cruiser start at £42,345 for the Active three-door and rise to £57,490 for the Invincible five-door with seven seats. It’s on sale now, with deliveries expected in October. The Commercial model is still available, with a Utility-spec model starting at £35,925.