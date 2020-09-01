Peugeot unveils new 3008 with plug-in hybrid powertrain

Peugeot’s chic 3008 SUV has been given a bold makeover that has given it an even more striking front end while introducing a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

A frameless grille has been incorporated into the front of the car, giving it a unique appearance that sees the checkered grille design fade out beneath the more aggressively styled LED headlights. On GT and GT Premium trims, the grille is a different design again.

(Peugeot)

In place of fog lights, the new 3008 activates the low beam LED headlights with reduced intensity when the rear fog lights are activated. Meanwhile, full LED lights are fitted at the rear with scrolling indicators.

Another notable inclusion is the introduction of a duo of plug-in hybrid powertrains, which are available with two power outputs. The first is a 222bhp unit that uses a petrol engine and a single electric motor, with an electric-only range of 34 miles. Meanwhile, a 296bhp option uses the petrol engine with twin electric motors. It’s the only 3008 with all-wheel-drive and has an electric-only range of 36 miles.

(Peugeot)

Inside, there’s a new 10-inch infotainment screen, as well as Peugeot’s typical i-Cockpit digital instrument binnacle. On-board technology includes night vision, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but expect the new equipment to result in a small jump in price over the existing model, which starts at £26,905.