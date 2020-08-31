Mazda CX-5 takes title as UK’s current fastest selling used car

Mazda’s CX-5 is currently the UK’s fastest-selling used car, with examples taking an average of 26 days to leave the forecourt.

According to Auto Trader’s Fastest Selling index, which tracks the speed at which vehicles will sell based on supply and demand in the used car market, demand for the SUV segment in general was strong, making up nine of the top ten fastest-selling used cars in August.

The CX-5 was joined by the Peugeot 2008, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Mitsubishi Outlander, all of which took fewer than 30 days to sell.

Auto Trader data has also shown that audience visits were up 28.6 per cent year-on-year with an average of 2.1 million cross-platform visits.

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, Auto Trader’s director of commercial products, said: “We’re seeing solid demand across most body types, but the star of the show continues to be SUVs where demand is up by 43.6 per cent year-on-year according to data from our Market Insight tool.

“This strong consumer appetite, along with the continued rise in used car prices and the record audience we are seeing on Auto Trader, is a strong indicator that the market will remain buoyant in the coming months.

“Whilst the market is currently recording very strong used car sales few retailers can afford to be complacent. Retailers should capitalise on the huge demand by utilising the most up-to-date data to help make decisions on stock and price, especially at a time where sourcing stock is a challenge, to ensure their forecourts are tailored to their local market.”

When it came to slowest-selling cars, that list was topped by the petrol Maserati Levante, which is predicted to take 150 days to sell. This was followed by the 2020-model Audi A4 and the 2020 Volkswagen Passat in plug-in hybrid specification.