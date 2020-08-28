Menu

Unique Bugatti Type 57 Atalante by Gangloff to take centre stage at Concours of Elegance 2020

Motors | Published:

Event at Hampton Court Palace will take place from September 4-6.

1938 Bugatti Type 57 Atalanta Coupe

A unique Bugatti Type 57 Atalante by Gangloff will be one of the highlights at September’s Concourse of Elegance.

Taking place at Hampton Court palace, it will be the first major global concours d’elegance event since March.

The socially distanced event will be strictly limited to those who buy tickets in advance, with prices starting at £20 for children and students, and £40 for adults.

The Type 57 was the first car built under the direction of Jean Bugatti and is considered the pinnacle of the firm’s touring models. Under the bonnet is a 3.3-litre straight-eight engine making 140bhp.

1938 Bugatti Type 57 Atalanta Coupe
(Concours of Elegance)

This particular model was ordered in February 1938, with unique features including long rear wings, a boot lid-mounted spare wheel mount, single back window, special bumpers and disc wheels. It was refurbished post-war and used by the French Embassy in London.

As well as the Bugatti, highlights of the Main Concours display include a Jaguar XK150 S Bertone and a Bentley 4.5-Litre.

An auction will also take place, courtesy of Gooding & Company. Fifteen vehicles will go under the hammer, expected to make a total of £50 million, with the crown piece being a Bugatti Type 59 Sports.

The Concours of Elegance 2020 runs from September 4-6.

