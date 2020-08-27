Ford introducing long-wheelbase Transit Custom Nugget camper

Ford is expanding the Transit Custom Nugget range with a long-wheelbase version.

The extra space in the camper van allows for a built-in toilet, wash basin and extra storage to be fitted.

Based on the Transit Custom, the Nugget is converted by camper specialists Westfalia, with the standout feature being a double bed built into the roof. It can easily be folded down when not in use, but can be lifted into place manually, creating 2.4 metres of extra headroom.

(Ford)

The long-wheelbase version gets a unique L-shaped interior, with a kitchenette, living room and dining area. The toilet comes with a retractable privacy screen and fold away basin, with fresh and waste water dealt with through two 42-litre on-board tanks.

An on-board modem provides Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, with connectivity available up to 15 metres from the vehicles.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is available with either 128bhp or 182bhp, with both a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic on offer.

The long-wheelbase Nugget will be available to order from November, with deliveries expected in early 2021. The standard Nugget is on sale now with prices starting from £59,608.