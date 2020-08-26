Lister reveals 666bhp Stealth SUV

The Lister Stealth has broken cover, boasting monstrous performance through a range of upgrades to the Jaguar F-Pace SVR that it’s based on.

The Lister name has a long history in motorsport and performance vehicles and has recently been revived to offer modified versions of Jaguar’s hot models.

Under the bonnet of the Stealth sits the same 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine as found in the F-Pace SVR, which has been upgraded through a custom intercooler, high-performance air filtration system and upgraded dual supercharger pulleys.

(Lister)

Finally, Lister fits its proprietary engine management system to boost performance to 666bhp and 720Nm of torque.

Thanks also to the grip provided by the all-wheel-drive system, the 0-60mph time is just 3.6 seconds while the top speed is 195mph. The British firm says it proved its performance credentials by beating an Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga in a drag race.

Hand-made exterior enhancements are said to provide improved aerodynamics as well as visual appeal. For example, the redesigned front bumper is made from carbon-fibre and features two large air intakes to improve engine cooling.

Inside, there’s premium Nappa leather upholstery tailored to each customer’s specification, with 36 interior colour choices and 90 stitching options.

Not long to go now until the Lister Stealth launch. We’ve been working hard on every single detail to make sure this will be our best tuned Jaguar yet! pic.twitter.com/T5HdL4Piq7 — Lister (@ListerCars) August 5, 2020

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of The Lister Motor Company, said: “Creating Britain’s fastest SUV is not without its challenges, but our in-house design and development team have created a truly unique and world-class product with the Lister Stealth.

“The launch of the Stealth continues our track record of creating bespoke, beautiful cars that major on performance, luxury and most of all owner and driver enjoyment, with a price point that significantly undercuts the competitors in this marketplace.”

Just 100 Lister Stealths will be built, with prices starting from £109,950. Each comes with a seven-year warranty.