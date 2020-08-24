Toyota announces public tour for new GR Yaris hot hatch

Toyota has announced 40 more dates and locations that will give motorsport fans and potential customers the chance to see the firm’s new homologation hot hatch up close.

The GR Yaris is a performance hatchback designed as the road-going basis for Toyota’s World Rally Championship race car. The new dates follow on from a successful dealer tour earlier this year.

(Toyota)

Starting tomorrow (August 25), the pre-production cars will typically spend two days on static display at each dealership, with the first being Farmer and Carlisle Leicester and Currie Motors Brentford. The full list of dealers and dates is available on the Toyota UK website, with locations in England, Wales and Scotland featured.

The final showing will be October 12-13 at Stoneacre Gateshead.

The GR Yaris is the second model to be engineered by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing motorsport division following on from the Supra. It has a new turbocharged 1.6-litre engine that makes 257bhp. It has all-wheel-drive, which contributes to a highly impressive 0-60mph time of about 5.3 seconds.

A Circuit Pack is available for buyers to get a more performance-focused experience, which adds 18-inch forged BBS alloy wheels with Michelin Sport Pilot 4s tyres, track-tuned suspension, Torsen limited-slip differentials and red brake callipers.

The GR Yaris falls under Toyota’s 0 per cent finance offers, so it is available for £269 per month on a 24-month contract with a £7,338 deposit. Orders are open now with deliveries starting in October.