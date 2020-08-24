First post-lockdown classic car rally gets green light for September adventure

The first post-lockdown classic car rally has received approval to take place from September 23-27.

Bespoke Rallies’ Highland 1000 tour has been adapted to ensure social distancing can take place through a ‘virtual marshal’ system, which means people are no longer needed to validate time sheets. This is all done automatically and fed back to the cars in real time.

Bespoke Rallies director John Brigden said: “With a pent-up demand to return to the road and have some fun, we have experienced a clamour for entries. However, with some European participants likely to be affected by the current quarantine regulations, it would be worth any interested parties checking with the rally office just in case spare places result.”

(Bespoke Rallies)

This year’s event will start and finish in Falkirk, which sits in the Forth Valley just north of Edinburgh and Glasgow. Cars built between 1920 and 1989 are eligible, with regularity tests taking place on quiet roads that wind through epic Scottish scenery.

Unlike conventional rally competitions, which require drivers to complete sections of road in the fastest time, regularity rallies give competitors a target time for a section of road and the winners are those who get the closest.