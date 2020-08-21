Volvo introduces new plug-in hybrid variant for XC40

Volvo has released a second plug-in hybrid powertrain for its XC40 SUV, following the news that it would be removing any diesel options from the car’s list of engines.

The new variant, badged XC40 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T4, uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine linked to an electric motor and driven through a seven-speed automatic transmission to the front wheels.

The charging point is accessed via a port on the side of the car

Capable of travelling up to 27 miles on electric power alone, Volvo claims that the XC40 will return up to 134.5mpg on the combined cycle while emitting just 47g/km CO2. In addition, the XC40’s £39,130 starting price means it avoids the £325 Vehicle Excise Duty surcharge applied to cars costing over £40,000.

It joins the more powerful T5 version in the range and is available in either R-Design or Inscription specifications. On sale now, first deliveries are expected to commence in October.

In addition, Volvo has announced the introduction of two mild-hybrid XC40 variants – badged B4 and B5 – which replace the existing T4 and T5 models. Combining a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 48-volt starter generator, this new powertrain aims to eclipse the efficiency levels of a regular petrol. The B4 is available with either front- or all-wheel-drive, while the more powerful B5 can only be specified with the latter.

Prices for the B4 start from £32,760, rising to £37,865 for the B5.