Discounts of up to 42 per cent available on nearly-new cars

Car dealers are offering massive discounts on nearly-new models as they attempt to clear stock ahead of the ‘70’ plate change.

September is often a bumper month for new car purchases because it sees a new number plate introduced, and 2020 is expected to see a bigger surge than normal because of pent up demand caused by lockdown.

However, online car supermarket Buyacar.co.uk reports that it is seeing discounts of up to 42 per cent off nearly-new vehicles as dealers attempt to make space for new stock before September.

The biggest discount spotted was 42 per cent off a Jaguar XJ, which is being offered with 697 miles on the clock for just £42,300 compared with a list price of £72,985.

Meanwhile, an Audi A8 with 1,000 miles has 41 per cent off, advertised for £46,400 compared with a list price of £78,820.

It’s not just premium models seeing hefty discounts, either. A Volkswagen Passat with just 15 miles and a Peugeot 108 with 1,768 miles were both seen with discounts of 35 per cent.

Christofer Lloyd, editor of BuyaCar.co.uk, said: “Motorists are less concerned than ever before about having the very latest registration plate on the drive, so a current year car is more than good enough for many people.

“The impressive array of savings on many low mileage cars registered this year is bound to put even more pressure on September’s new plate launch, which is always the last big push of the year for dealers and manufacturers.

“But we believe that these savings on 2020 cars are not the last we will see of major bargains this year. September is bound to bring heavy discounting on brand new cars too, as the industry fights to recover from its worst year in living memory, due to the Coronavirus crisis.”