Fiat e-Ducato pricing and specification announced

Fiat has today announced UK pricing and specifications for the fully electric e-Ducato van.

The best-selling large van is now available in all-electric panel form, and will be joined by chassis cab and passenger configurations in early 2021.

It’s offered with a choice of 47kWh and 79kWh battery sizes, and both are paired with an electric motor making 122bhp and 280Nm. The e-Ducato can travel between 99 and 192 miles between charges, depending on the battery and configuration combination.

Being a zero-emission van, it is exempt from the congestion charge and ULEZ in London, as well as any future clean air zones in other cities, making it ideal for those that work in urban areas.

The e-Ducato is offered in two trim levels, called standard and eTecnico, with a wide variety of heights, lengths and wheelbases offered depending on which variant is chosen.

Standard equipment includes a five-inch touchscreen with DAB radio and Bluetooth, automatic climate control, USB charging port, converters plug, twin leaf rear suspension and various safety systems. For charging, there’s a 7kW on-board charger for the smaller battery and an 11kW charger for the larger battery, with all models able to be charged at 22kW and 50kW public charge points.

Opt for the eTecnico, and the touchscreen is upgraded to a seven-inch unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an in-built sat nav, rear parking camera and sensors, front fog lights, LED daytime running light and a leather steering wheel.

(Fiat)

Richard Chamberlain, head of Fiat Professional in the UK, said: “Ducato will be 40 years old next year but its success shows no signs of slowing down, and in fact we are now leading with new powertrain options.

“Everyone at Fiat Professional is so proud of Ducato and what it continues to achieve, particularly at this challenging time when it’s playing such an active role with our emergency services, local authorities and logistics companies operating on the frontline.”

“We are all incredibly excited about the arrival of the new E-Ducato in showrooms later this year, because we know what a brilliant vehicle it is.

“It’s no exaggeration to say E-Ducato is going to be a game changer for many thousands of our customers looking for an electric van that’s more than a match for real-world jobs whilst also making a positive step towards reducing their impact on the environment.”

Order books are open now with prices starting at £47,675 excluding VAT.