Super Soco reveals new electric scooter with 80-mile range

A new electric maxi scooter has entered the market promising an impressive range.

The CPx from electric motorbike brand Super Soco is designed to be a zero-emission alternative to a 125cc scooter to capture what it says is a ‘sharp increase’ in the number of new riders looking for clean alternative transport.

(Super Soco)

The two-seat scooter has two 60-volt, 45Ah batteries that provide a combined range of up to 80 miles and a top speed of 56mph. The batteries are removable, so commuters can charge them at their desk, going from zero to full in three and a half hours.

Technical specifications include telescopic front forks and hydraulic monoshock rear shock absorbers, a seat height of 760mm and an overall weight of 107kg.

It can be ridden on UK roads with a CBT and an L plate and enters dealerships in September. Available in three colours – black, grey and silver – it costs from £3,599 for the single battery version and £4,699 for the double battery, with both prices inclusive of the OLEV plug-in motorcycle grant.

Andy Fenwick of Super Soco UK said: “We are really excited to finally be launching the CPx. We unveiled it for the first time to the UK market at Motorcycle Live in 2019 and since then it has been our most asked about model. Maxi scooters provide a great way to quickly get around town and the CPx provides a nimble, cost-effective solution for those riders looking to socially distance and discover the benefits two wheels offer.”