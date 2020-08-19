New Toyota Hilux pricing and specifications announced

Toyota has announced UK pricing and specification for top-spec trims on the new Hilux, which gets a new engine and improved equipment levels.

The Japanese firm says its famed workhorse has been updated so that it’s just as capable off the beaten track, but also now more usable as an everyday leisure vehicle.

Updates to the outside include a redesigned front end with a chunky grille and bumper that make the truck’s rugged capabilities clear. Meanwhile, driveability is improved through updated rear leaf springs, while new bushes and retuned shock absorbers are said to boost ride and handling.

There are four trim levels available, called Active, Icon, Invincible and Invincible X. Prices for the first two have not yet been announced, but the Invincible starts at £34,925 with the entry-level 2.4-litre diesel engine and a manual transmission.

A new 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine is available as standard on the Invincible X, with prices starting at £38,975 with the manual gearbox. It’s also offered as an upgrade on Invincible cars, with prices starting at £35,400. Both engines and Invincible trim levels are offered with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions.

Toyota has improved the standard equipment levels on the entry-level Active trim, including Toyota Safety Sense, which includes pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and road sign assist.

Upgrades for Icon include the latest Toyota Touch 2 infotainment system with an eight-inch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an automatic limited-slip differential, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and LED front fog lights.

Invincible models get 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and rear lights, heated front seats and automatic air conditioning. Top-spec Invincible X models get dark matte grey styling touches, a JBL sound system, dark leather upholstery and satellite navigation.

All versions of the new Toyota Hilux will go on sale in November and will be available in single, extra and double-cab configurations. Invincible and Invincible X models will go on ‘pre-sale’ from September 1.