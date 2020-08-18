Top postcodes for MOT demand this autumn revealed

The postcodes where MOT demand will be highest this autumn have been revealed through new figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

All but one postcode across the UK will see demand for testing rise by more than 50 per cent in October and November, as motorists granted a six-month MOT exemption by the government seek to get their cars tested.

In response, the DVSA has created its Beat the Rush campaign, which encourages motorists with an MOT exemption to get their car tested ahead of time in order to put less stress on the garage industry.

? If your vehicle got an #MOT exemption and is now due in October or November, please be aware: ➡ Garages will be up to twice as busy than usual this autumn. ? If you can, get your MOT done this August to beat the rush. pic.twitter.com/iyWAFQInwf — Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (@DVSAgovuk) August 12, 2020

Yet despite the exemption, 2.7 million motorists had their cars MOT tested during June, while 3.1 million MOTs were completed across the UK in July. In August, 20,000 more motorists are getting their cars tested each day compared with the same period last year.

However, there are still close to four million MOTs due in both October and November, which could see garages facing huge demand as vast swathes of motorists get their cars tested.

The B postcode for Birmingham came out on top in terms of upcoming demand for MOTs, with 232,900 MOTs forecasted to expire in October and November. Typically, 146,147 tests are conducted during the months, resulting in an additional 86,753 tests needed – an increase of 59.63 on a typical year.

Advertising

This was followed by S postcodes (Sheffield), which requires an additional 58,920 tests – an increase of 56.07 per cent – and NG for Nottingham, where an extra 50,643 MOTs are required, added on top of the 88,602 tests typically conducted during the months.

In 20th place was Southampton, where 34,784 additional tests will be required during October and November.

Chris Price, head of MOT policy at DVSA, said: “MOT exemptions made sure motorists could keep moving during coronavirus. Now exemptions have ended, millions of motorists will be making sure their vehicle is safe by getting an MOT done.

“Garages across the country will see demand start to peak during September, with almost double the number of MOTs due in October and November.

“If you have an MOT exemption until October or November, you can beat the rush – get your test done this summer.”