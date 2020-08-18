Speeding incidents triple during lockdown

UK drivers were speeding three times more frequently during lockdown compared with normal months, new data has shown.

Serious speeding events – which is seen as the most severe category of excessive speed – occurred every 136 miles during April, compared to every 443 miles in February.

Major speeding events – which would see a driver do 32-34mph in a 20mph zone, for example – were also more frequent, taking place every 32 miles in April on average, compared with every 94 miles in February.

The telematics data generated and analysed by AX also found that van drivers were more obedient than car drivers. The data found that van owners were committing major incidents twice as often as normal, compared with four times as often for car owners.

Neil Thomas, Director of Investigative Services at AX, said: “It’s fascinating to see how driver behaviour has been influenced by the impacts of Covid-19.

“Whether it was simply down to reduced traffic levels during lockdown or perhaps drivers assuming police forces had bigger priorities, the data shows that given the opportunity, many drivers are clearly willing to speed and quite often significantly so.

“It goes without saying that excessive speed is detrimental to everyone’s safety, but it poses an additional problem for fleet managers who have a responsibility for the safety of their drivers and vehicles.”

As lockdown measures began to ease, speeding also began to return to normal levels. The data shows that all types of speeding incidents occurred almost half as frequently in June when compared with April. Both, however, are still far away from pre-lockdown levels.