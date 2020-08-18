Polestar confirms west London site for first UK showroom

Polestar has confirmed that its first UK showroom will be located at the Westfield shopping centre in west London.

Due to open this October, the facility is being created in partnership with dealer group Endeavour Automotive. Unlike other traditional showrooms, Polestar’s ‘space’ will be used as a gateway into the Swedish brand’s digital-first buying process.

John Caney, chief executive of Endeavour Automotive, said: “It’s great to finally be able to announce our partnership with Polestar and the location of the brand’s first Space in the country’s capital.

#Polestar spaces bring the fun and enthusiasm of buying a car into the digital world. Here you can explore the cars at your own pace and without any pressure. https://t.co/ScV3GCcWmz pic.twitter.com/WJsoUj8HBi — Polestar (@PolestarCars) August 11, 2020

“The Polestar journey in the UK is tremendously exciting, and we’re proud to be part of it. As recent reviews of the Polestar 2 show, there is a high demand for the product and huge interest in the brand, so opening the Westfield Space couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Set to mirror sites already located elsewhere in Europe and China, the retail area will be used to showcase both the Polestar 1 performance hybrid and the Polestar 2 electric fastback.

Jonathan Goodman, Polestar COO, said: “It was obvious that our first Space in the UK had to be in the country’s capital, and the high-footfall and high quality location of Westfield London was an easy choice for us

“With the first customer Polestar 2 cars soon to land in the country, the next step in the journey is to open our first retail space and continue to engage with our growing customer base”.