Brits spend more than five and a half million hours each year looking for their parked cars

UK drivers spend more than five and a half million hours each year searching for their parked cars, according to new research.

A study of 2,000 drivers by Skoda found that 52 per cent of respondents have ‘lost’ their cars once a year, while 25 per cent said that they have done so twice a year. Another 14 per cent confessed to losing their car three or more times in 12 months.

Some 12 per cent of male drivers said that they had lost their cars three or more times in the previous year, compared to 16 per cent of females. Male drivers also took an average of 6.4 minutes to find their misplaced cars, whereas females took 5.6 minutes.

Those aged between 18 and 25 admitted to losing their cars 2.5 times per year, with five per cent confessing that they had, in fact, lost their cars more than 10 times in 12 months. In contrast, drivers aged over 66 lost their cars less than once each month.

Shopping centre car parks were the most likely locations for people to lose their cars in, followed by the airport or after an event or festival.