These are the biggest new car discounts available on the September plate change

We’re fast approaching the September plate change and new research suggests buyers could take advantage of some big post-lockdown discounts.

Car consumer outlet WhatCar? says its latest mystery shopper results show dealers are giving an average discount of almost eight per cent on new cars, which represents just over £3,000.

However, many popular models are available with bigger discounts of more than 15 per cent, with a few hovering around 20 per cent.

(Mercedes-Benz)

For example, the Nissan Qashqai in N-Connecta trim can be had with a 20.9 per cent saving, marking £5,471 off the £26,000 starting price. Meanwhile, a Volkswagen Touran in SE is available with a 20.5 per cent saving, knocking £5,676 off the recommended £28,905 cost.

More premium models are also offered with big discounts, with an AMG Line Mercedes-Benz E-Class offered with 19.1 per cent off, which is a huge £7,653 off the £41,710 asking price.

Other models with big discounts include the Suzuki Sx4 S-Cross (17.5 per cent), BMW 2 Series Coupe (16.9 per cent) and Nissan Micra (16.2 per cent).

When it comes to powertrains, diesel vehicles tend to get the biggest savings, with an average of almost nine per cent, while electric and hybrid vehicles get an average of almost five per cent off.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said: “Normally September is the second-biggest month for new car registrations after March, but this year’s lockdown means it has the potential to eclipse all other months.

“With all sales now crucial to the industry’s efforts to recover from the effects of Covid-19, there are some terrific discounts available to try and tempt car buyers back into showrooms. Our team of mystery shoppers is constantly scouring the market to set our Target Prices, and the evidence is that for certain types of car, this is a great time to be buying.”