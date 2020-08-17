New Ford GT Heritage Edition inspired by first endurance win in 1966

Ford has revealed a Heritage Edition of its GT supercar, which is inspired by the original GT40’s first endurance win at the 1966 Daytona 24 Hour Continental race.

It pays homage to the car driven by Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby, a story highlighted in the Le Mans 66 film starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

(Ford)

The pair led a 1-2-3-5 domination for Ford in the race, sporting a white, black and red exterior design. The 2021 GT Heritage Edition gets Frozen White paint with an exposed carbon-fibre bonnet, red accents across the car, and unique Ford graphics. The alloy wheels are 20-inch forged aluminium wheels with Brembo brake calipers.

Unique interior touches include Alcantara on the instrument panel, headliner, seats and steering wheel, as well as red paddle shifters.

Alongside the Heritage Edition, a new Studio Collection graphics package is being offered. It brings unique graphics with customisable colours that are designed to highlight the car’s key styling elements.

Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager, said: “For this Heritage Edition, the Ford Performance team went deeper into the Ford GT’s race history and crafted a limited-edition model that stylistically honors the 55th anniversary of the Daytona 24 Hour endurance race that would eventually lead to our successes at Le Mans.

“Plus, for customers who want to highlight the carbon-fibre body and functional cooling ducts that help deliver Le Mans-winning performance, the Ford GT Studio Collection offers another new way GT fans can personalise their supercars.”