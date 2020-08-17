New flagship Jaguar Land Rover store opens in London

Jaguar Land Rover has opened a new flagship store in Greater London that features a showroom, commissioning suite, family lounges and cafes.

Having been under construction for two years, the state-of-the-art facility – formerly Jaguar Land Rover Thames Ditton – will now be known as Guy Salmon South West London.

The site is spread over five floors, and contains the entire portfolio of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, with space for over 130 new and used vehicles that include various classic models too.

(JLR)

For those looking at unique variants of the firm’s cars, there is a Special Vehicle Operations centre and bespoke commissioning suite.

The building is said to be designed as an ‘ultra-efficient environment’ with excellent insulation, wastewater recycling and electric vehicle charging points, while a ‘living wall’ is the store’s centrepiece.

As well as sales and leisure facilities there is a workshop that has 26 ramps, two dedicated MOT test lanes, a cosmetic repair area and drive-in service centre.

Steve Gough and Rob Frewer, Jaguar Land Rover franchise directors for Sytner Group, said: “This is an exciting day for us all. Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover provides a premium service and this site encapsulates everything that ‘premium’ should be; beautiful design and state-of-the-art technology.

“We are delighted to be at the forefront of the Jaguar Land Rover customer retailer experience in the UK and we look forward to welcoming our first customers.”

(JLR)

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director, said, “The new Jaguar Land Rover ‘Statement Site’ represents a significant addition to our UK retailer network. With our partners at Guy Salmon we are offering a new experience for customers and have created an outstanding retail environment that uses beautiful design and the latest technology to reduce environmental impact and provide the local community with jobs and services.

“We know there is continued demand for showroom experiences, proven by the footfall we’ve experienced nationally since lockdown easing, and with Guy Salmon South West London we have created an environment that is convenient to get to, a joy to be in and delivers excellent services and products for our customers, our hope is that they return to us time and time again”.