Mountune seeks potential buyer or investment partner

Mountune has announced that it is seeking a potential buyer or investment partner.

The UK-based performance part manufacturer is best known for its involvement with Ford models, where it helps to bring added punch to cars such as the Fiesta, Focus and Mustang.

It has also set up an additional facility in Los Angeles in order to cater for a flourishing US market, where it sells parts for Ford’s F150 pick-up. In the UK, Mountune delivers several performance packages for many of Ford’s vehicles which are both sold in dealerships and backed by the Blue Oval’s standard vehicle warranties.

Mountune has also turned its attention to the Volkswagen Golf GTI, where it managed to squeeze 380bhp from the now-discontinued MK7 model. A separate arm of the company called Mountune52 manages the firm’s Volkswagen-related upgrades.

The company, which has 40 years of history, has ‘engaged KPMG to help them find an investor to recapitalise the business and unlock the management’s growth aspirations for this iconic automotive performance brand’.