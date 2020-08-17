McLaren reveals electric ride-on Senna

McLaren has expanded its range of child-focused models with a new ride-on version of its Senna supercar.

The miniature car has styling very closely matched to its full-sized equivalent, and even gets working dihedral doors, operating brake lights, infotainment system and realistic engine sounds.

(McLaren)

What’s more, it has an electric motor so kids can cruise around under their own steam after turning it on using an authentic push-button start.

While it’s aimed at three- to six-year-olds, McLaren F1’s 20-year-old racing driver Lando Norris has already taken one for a spin – though legroom did look pretty limited.

The ride-on Senna is offered in six authentic McLaren colours: black, white, Mira orange, Vega blue, Memphis red and a yellow and green version similar to Ayrton Senna’s race helmet.

When I tell a girl I’ll pick them up in my McLaren Senna ? @McLarenAuto pic.twitter.com/15u8RycNY1 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) August 17, 2020

If you want the real thing you’ll have to stump up £750,000, but this kid’s version is far more affordable, retailing at £375. It’s available from McLaren retailers and selected toy shops.

The ride-on Senna joins the P1 hypercar and 720S supercar in McLaren’s toy car range with each boasting similar working features.