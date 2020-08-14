Pricing and specification confirmed for electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the pricing and specification of its new large electric van, the eSprinter.

Prices start at £51,950 excluding VAT and the plug-in car grant, which gets the Progressive L2 H2 model in front-wheel drive.

There are two charging options available, with the first having 20kW DC charging that can top the batteries up from 10 to 80 percent in about two hours, while an 80kW version can achieve the same in just 30 minutes.

Standard equipment includes a heated driver’s seat, dual passenger seat, full-width partition, air conditioning, and an audio system that gets DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity.

Standard driver assists include brake assist, attention assist, crosswind assist and emergency call. It also comes with two years of Mercedes Pro Connect for free, which is a service that lets you organise schedules, create efficient route maps and asses charge levels remotely.

(Mercedes-Benz)

The battery offers a range of up to 96 miles, which is far from class-leading, but Mercedes says its research shows the average van driver travels just 60 miles per day, making this van ideal for those that work in urban areas in particular.

There’s a choice of five solid paint colours as standard, with five metallic options available for £565 each. Options include black fabric or black leather upholstery inside, while the 16-inch standard steel wheels can be upgraded with full wheel covers or a choice of two alloy wheel designs.

The eSprinter is eligible for a government grant of up to £8,000 and is exempt from ultra-low-emission zone charges.