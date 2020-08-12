Formula E launches public search for young new presenter

Formula E has launched a public search for young talent to join its on-air and online presenter teams.

The electric single-seater racing series wants to find the next generation of young presenters, and has put a call out for anyone aged 18 to 24 to enter the competition no matter their experience or background.

The only stipulations other than age are that entrants must be a resident of the UK, France or Germany and be able to audition in English.

An online video portal opens today (August 12) for one month for prospective presenters to submit a 30- to 60-second video showcasing why they should be the series’ next presenter.

(Nissan)

Fifteen candidates will be chosen from all entrants, and those will be whittled down to just four by an expert panel. The finalists will attend pre-season testing where they will face a series of on-screen challenges.

Finalists will also receive mentorship and media training, with the winner earning a paid position working within the existing Formula E presenter team for the first race of Season Seven.

The Formula E championship launched the Open Talent Call as part of its Positive Futures campaign, which aims to ‘nurture a culture of inclusivity that embraces diversity in all its forms’.

Katie Traxton, chief communications officer of Formula E, said: “Formula E was founded to create better futures through racing for generations to come. While our focus on counteracting climate change is as resolute as ever, we believe we have a duty to do more.

“We hope that the Open Talent Call for Presenters will give us the opportunity to discover diverse young voices and invite them to join our existing team of accomplished on-air and online talent.”

Vernon Kay, ABB FIA Formula E Championship broadcaster, said: “Within the Formula E broadcast team we have the platform to reach out to a huge global audience. The Formula E talent search will give young people the chance to join the fastest growing motor racing championship in the world.

“This opportunity will really stretch their broadcasting skills in an environment which is intense, super-fast and exciting. I can’t wait to see the winner on the grid – good luck to everyone.”