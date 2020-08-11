Suzuki gives the Ignis Hybrid a facelift

Suzuki has facelifted the Ignis Hybrid crossover, with a new engine standard across the range, a fresh gearbox option, and a rugged look.

The hybrid powertrain has been updated with a new 1.2-litre petrol engine, which Suzuki says promises better fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions. Further economy improvements come from an increased battery size, from 3Ah to 10Ah.

Furthermore, a new CVT automatic gearbox is available as an option on SZ-T and SZ5 trims with two-wheel-drive.

(Suzuki)

The two-wheel-drive version with the manual gearbox is the most efficient, achieving 55.7mpg on the combined cycle with CO2 emissions of 114g/km.

On the outside, there have been some minor styling revisions, with a five-spoke front grille and a redesigned front and rear bumper. Inside, there’s a new instrument cluster and new interior accent colours.

Suzuki has shared a representative personal contract purchase finance offer for the SZ-T trim. Priced at £15,499, with a 49-month agreement and 8,000-miles-per-annum limit, the Ignis is available for £159 per month with a £2,060 deposit and optional final payment of £5,807 to retain the car.